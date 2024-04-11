Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0021 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $122,633.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,533.63 or 1.00111047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00125837 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00212003 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,886.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

