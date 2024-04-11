JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 87,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 918,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
