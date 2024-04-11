Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $758.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

