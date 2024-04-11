Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.