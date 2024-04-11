John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 5,769.7% from the March 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

PDT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.