John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 5,769.7% from the March 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
PDT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
