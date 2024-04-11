JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $193.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $182.57 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.