JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $592.42.

Netflix stock opened at $618.58 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

