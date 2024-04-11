JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.36.

NYSE:EGP opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

