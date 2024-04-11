JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $35.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Mizuho began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

WOLF stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $2,032,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

