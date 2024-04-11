JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $194.91 and last traded at $195.31. 1,931,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,844,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of the South grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

