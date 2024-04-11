JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $62.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

