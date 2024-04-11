JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $95.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

