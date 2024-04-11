JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $51.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

