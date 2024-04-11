JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.32. 757,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,614,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.
The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
