JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.28 and last traded at $53.32. 757,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,614,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

