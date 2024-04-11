Jtc Plc (JTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC stock opened at GBX 856 ($10.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($11.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 795 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 762.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,035.29 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

