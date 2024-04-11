Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 998.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 40.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.