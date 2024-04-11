Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.06. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 7,660,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,108,000 after acquiring an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

