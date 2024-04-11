Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 566.7% in March

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of KPCPY stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.5531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

