Keller Group’s (KLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on the stock.

Keller Group Price Performance

Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 1,068.02 ($13.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 946.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 855.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,108 ($14.02). The company has a market capitalization of £777.30 million, a P/E ratio of 890.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Insider Activity at Keller Group

Keller Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($137,295.25). Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

