Kendall Capital Management Acquires New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,022,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 873,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,841 shares of company stock worth $9,331,976. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

