Kendall Capital Management Has $232,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

DOOR opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

