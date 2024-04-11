Kendall Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.