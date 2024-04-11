Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Down 2.8%

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.67. 2,636,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,635,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

