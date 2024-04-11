KeyCorp Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,496,327. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.