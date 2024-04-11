Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded at HSBC

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Shares of KGF opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.00.
Kingfisher Company Profile
