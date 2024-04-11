Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded at HSBC

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

