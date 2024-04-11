KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $113.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

