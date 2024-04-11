Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $85,611.75 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.8 %

Klaviyo stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,396,000 after buying an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.