Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $73.00. Korro Bio shares last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 3,151 shares changing hands.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Korro Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $611.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

