Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.65 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

