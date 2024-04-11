Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Shares of MU opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

