Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $651,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

