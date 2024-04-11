Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.