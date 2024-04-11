Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

BTU stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.