Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,981 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

