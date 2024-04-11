Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 231,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 22,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 229,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

