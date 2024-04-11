Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

CHDN stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

