Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 543,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,065,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

