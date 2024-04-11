Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 643 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

