Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

