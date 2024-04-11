Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $659,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.