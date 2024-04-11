Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

