Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Kroger stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

