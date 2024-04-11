Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKFN

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,728 shares of company stock worth $3,670,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.