Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.77.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $961.64 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $482.74 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $934.64 and a 200-day moving average of $785.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

