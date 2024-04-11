Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

LRMR opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

