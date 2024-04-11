Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of BMY opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,811,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,502,000 after buying an additional 2,814,746 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

