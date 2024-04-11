Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.