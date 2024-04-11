Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

