Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Achieves $32.89 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $32.89 billion and approximately $116.84 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,494.14 or 0.05009029 BTC on exchanges.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,413,471 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,454,965.20035628. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,563.91129762 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $126,439,208.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

