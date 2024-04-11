Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $24,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $15,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

